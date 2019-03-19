LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – A couple of barges are still stuck in the Ohio River, but the Coast Guard said they haven’t forgotten about them.

The water levels are still too high to retrieve them at this time.

The Coast Guard said they expect to get back out on the river in the next couple of days.

The barges were full of coal and have been sitting at the bottom of the river since Christmas. A towboat was pulling 15 barges when it hit the George Rogers Clark Memorial Bridge, also known as the Second Street Bridge, and caused the barges to break free.

