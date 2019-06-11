LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Up and down Bardstown Road, there is no lack of store fronts, ready to cater to the community, but now these property owners are being asked to do a double take. In preparation for a sweep from code enforcement, Aaron Givhan, the president of the Highlands Commerce Guild, says these groups are encouraging the owners to check their properties and fix anything that could be cited as a minor violation.

"This is the first time that the Highlands Commerce Guild, Metro Government, Councilman Cohn, and other volunteer groups are coming together to take back the Highlands," Givhan said. "And this was, when you start looking at a complex problem, the quickest, simplest and most measurable way to start the general concept of cleaning the corridor."

highland commerce guild

They must be maintained in a clean, safe and sanitary condition and the structure must be in good repair and structurally sound. These are the boundaries now set to help cater to the public. Givhan explains they want the Highlands to do what it's designed to do which is be unique, be clean, family friendly and pet friendly.

"We have heart and a pulse and I grew my family up there and none of us are ready to move on. We're here to stay," Givhan said.

