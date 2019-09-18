LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Talk of Bardstown’s unsolved cases are making news as political candidates discuss how they would tackle the investigations.

There are currently four high-profile, unsolved cases in Nelson County, Ky.

Kentucky attorney general candidate Daniel Cameron said, if elected, he would make Kentucky’s unsolved cases, like the ones in Bardstown, a priority.

"I want to make sure that it is a huge priority in the attorney general's office. I think there needs to be some resolution in that matter. I think the law enforcement community wants a resolution in that matter, so we're going to do whatever we can to assist in that," Cameron said.

Cameron, a Republican, said he met Jason Ellis' widow, Amy Ellis, years ago and would work closely with local law enforcement, the FBI and our U.S. attorney to find answers.

In a statement, attorney general candidate Greg Stumbo, a Democrat, said, "When I was attorney general before I instituted the Kentucky Bureau of Investigation (KBI) which accomplished many things, including investigating cold cases. They successfully investigated an unsolved case in Western Kentucky of the murder of Jessica Currin. If elected, I would reinstitute the KBI to investigate all kinds of criminal activity, including pursuing justice for these kinds of unsolved cases."

The ‘Bardstown’ podcast digs into each of the Nelson County cases through a ten-episode series. You can listen to all of the episodes out now here.