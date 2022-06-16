Louisville Police investigate after shots fired into Bardstown Road business

Police say no one was injured, however the owner of the business was inside the building at the time of the shooting.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Cherokee Triangle business owner narrowly avoided injury after police say someone fired shots into their business Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers with LMPD's Fifth Division responded to a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of Bardstown Road around 1:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they saw that shots had been fired into the business.

There were no injuries as there were no customers inside the building at the time of the shooting. However, police say the owner was inside the building during the shooting.

LMPD is investigating the incident and are following all leads.

If you have any information regarding this case, call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 574-LMPD (5673) or use their online portal.

MORE LOCAL STORIES LIKE THIS ONE HERE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.