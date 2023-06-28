LMPD: Man dies in hospital after being struck by driver on I-265 ramp

Police said no charges are expected.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead after a fatal accident along Bardstown Road early Wednesday morning.

Louisville Metro Police said around 3 a.m., a woman was driving north on Bardstown Road and tried merging onto the entrance ramp of I-265 just south of Fern Creek.

The woman told police as she tried to merge on the ramp, she felt her vehicle hit something in the middle of the road.

Authorities said she pulled over and got out to see what happened and discovered she had struck a man that "appeared to have been laying in the roadway in all dark clothing."

EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to the University of Louisville Hospital where he later died, LMPD said.

The department's Traffic Unit will be handling the investigation, however, no charges are expected.

This story may be updated as we learn more information.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.