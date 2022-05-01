x
Police: Louisville officer involved in collision, charges not expected

An LMPD spokesperson said no charges are anticipated.
Credit: ChiccoDodiFC - stock.adobe.com
flashing lights of the police car into the checkpoint in the city

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville police officer was involved in a car accident Sunday morning while responding to another collision.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said that the officer was struck by a woman on Bardstown Road shortly after 11 a.m.

An LMPD spokesperson said the officer was travelling to assist in a separate accident, but when he exited I-265 onto Bardstown Road, his car was struck by a woman in another vehicle.

The woman remained on the scene and refused medical transport. The officer sustained minor bruising from his vehicle's air bag deployment.

No charges are expected, LMPD said.

