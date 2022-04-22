Man killed after driver swerves onto shoulder on Bardstown Rd.

Louisville Metro Police said the driver of the car was later stopped by an officer and arrested.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed on Bardstown Road.

According to LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis, officers responded to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian near the Kroger in the 6900 block of Bardstown Rd. around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

From their preliminary investigation, police believe someone was driving on Bardstown Rd. toward Beulah Church Rd. when, for an unknown reason, they swerved onto the shoulder, hitting a man who was walking on the shoulder.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Ellis said the man died Friday morning. His identity will be released by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

According to police, an LMPD officer stopped the driver further down Bardstown Rd. and took them into custody. The name of the driver and that person's pending charges have not been released.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.