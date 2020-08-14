New episode of 'Bardstown' podcast features interview with Crystal Rogers' mother

A new episode of the Bardstown podcast features an interview with Sherry Ballard, Rogers’ mother.

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — Over the last three weeks, there have been big developments in the Crystal Rogers case. Human remains, which have yet to be identified, were found in Nelson County and the FBI announced they are taking over the investigation into Rogers’ disappearance.

A new episode of the Bardstown podcast features an interview with Sherry Ballard, Rogers’ mother.

When asked how she thinks it will feel to finally find her daughter, Ballard said, “That’s kind of scary. How do you move on?”