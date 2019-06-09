LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three episodes into its 10-episode run, "Bardstown," a new podcast produced by VAULT Studios and WHAS11, is a hit with critics and listeners alike.

The string of unsolved murders have spurred a lot of conspiracy theories and town rumors. Friday, the two "Bardstown" co-hosts took questions from listeners during a Reddit AMA in the r/UnresolvedMysteries subreddit.

Listeners asked about the murder solve rate in Nelson County, where all of the incidents happened. According to the Murder Accountability Project, the solve rate is about 30-percent over the last six years.

Another question asked, "Do you worry that if these murders are all connected somehow, you are putting yourselves in danger by investigating?"

The hosts answered, "Good question... and one I've heard a lot. I have been an investigative journalist -- specifically in crime/cold cases -- for nearly two decades. This is what I do. I dig and search for the truth and answers. I do it for the families, for the victims, for the community and hopefully for justice. I don't let fear take over because at the end of the day, we are the eyes/ears for the public. It's more than a job for me. It's truly a passion and a calling to find answers. I want more than anything for their stories to garner the kind of attention that leads to the clue that solves one or all of these cases.

"Do you have any sense of how this podcast is being received in Bardstown?" another listener asked.

The hosts answered, "From the people we know, have talked to, it's going over very well. The local paper did two stories on the podcast. The families have listened and thanked us. And overall, the community and LE has been listening and sharing. It's heartbreaking for them all but they are appreciative that the word is spreading about these cases."

If you have any information about any of these cases, call the Kentucky State Police, at (270) 766-5078 or the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, at (502) 348-1840.

