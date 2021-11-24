Bardstown man quits job and starts own business

Josh Hoff was one of the millions of Americans to quit their job this fall. He launched Bourbon City Taxi two months ago.

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — Kentucky saw a slight bounce back from the "Great Resignation." In August, the state led the nation in people quitting their jobs.

A record 4.4 million Americans left their jobs in September. In the Commonwealth, Kentucky's quit rate dropped from 4.4% in August to 3.3% in September, which is still higher than the national average.

This fall, Josh Hoff of Bardstown, took the leap and quit his job. At first, his goal was to start a pedal cab company.

"I started out just wanting to ride a bike around," he said. "Just out of nowhere we started getting calls for an actual taxi cab."

Hoff said in Bardstown, there's little access to public transportation or ride share apps. He adjusted his business model to meet the need, and launched Bourbon City Taxi two months ago.

He's already driving about 30 people a day. Hoff said during the week, many are workers at local businesses and distilleries. On the weekends, he caters to tourists.

"They actually didn't have a way to get to and from work because we don't have public transportation here," he said. "Monday through Thursday I drive the workforce to provide the bourbon that the tourists drink."

The price is a big draw as well. Hoff only charges $5 each way.

"In taking care of your local community they will definitely take care of you," he said.

Hoff said he thinks the pandemic made many Kentuckians like him reassess the jobs they were working.

"You can revert back and go back to the older style ways of opening your own company," he said. "It is accessible and it is possible."

Right now, Hoff said he's working all day long. He plans to expand the business, and make new hires, to bring more jobs back to Bardstown.

“At the end of the day, I saw there was more to life and I needed more time with my family and something I could actually leave to my family other than a pile of money," he said.

You can contact Bourbon City Taxi here.

