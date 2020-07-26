Missing Bardstown woman's family notified after human remains found in Nelson County

Sources close to the Crystal Rogers case said it was a location near where she was last seen five years ago.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WHAS11 News has learned the family of missing Bardstown woman Crystal Rogers has been notified after possible human remains were discovered near Nelson County.

According to police, the discovery was near the border of Nelson and Washington County.

Sources close to the case said it is a location near where Rogers was last seen alive in July 2015.

Police say they became aware of the remains on Thursday and called in the FBI’s Evidence Response Team on Friday due to the “difficult to reach location.”

The remains were sent to the FBI’s lab in Quantico, Virginia for testing.

Rogers, a mother of five, was last seen at her boyfriend Brooks Houck’s family farm.

Houck told police when they went to bed she was there and when he woke up, she was gone.

Months after the disappearance, the Nelson County Sheriff’s Department named Houck as the main suspect in the case, but he has never been charged.

Officials said they will not be commenting any further until they receive results from the lab.

