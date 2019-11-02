LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A juvenile is facing charges after Bardstown City Schools Superintendent Ryan Clark said they made a threat against one of the district’s schools.

In a message posted via Facebook, Clark said the threat was made early Sunday on social media and police have identified the juvenile and found the threat not to be credible.

He said the juvenile does not live in their district or live in the community.

Schools will operate on their normal schedule Monday but will have increased police presence to answer any questions students may have.

The juvenile responsible for the threat was not identified.