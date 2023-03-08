After multiple construction projects over the summer, Bardstown City Schools welcome students back

Superintendent Dr. Ryan Clark said the district is expected a relatively smooth transition into the school year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Students at Bardstown City Schools are headed back to class on Thursday.

There are five schools in the district: Bardstown Early Childhood, Bardstown Primary School, Bardstown Elementary School, Bardstown Middle School, and Bardstown High School.

Superintendent Dr. Ryan Clark said the start of the 2022 Fall semester was a bit more hectic, as students were transitioning into the new Bardstown Elementary.

The old building, located on 5th Street in Bardstown, is now being turned into a new Career and Technical Education Center. The project is expected to be complete by August 2024, according to Dr. Clark.

"It appears things are on time," Dr. Clark explained. "This summer we had a lot of infrastructure work done in the front parking lot. Geo-thermal wells were drilled that will feed the HVAC system in our high school."

As for the staff shortages many districts around the country are currently dealing with, Dr. Clark said he believes his district is mostly in the clear.

"We're really, really fortunate here at Bardstown City Schools," Clark said. "Teachers, when they come, they tend to stick around and often retire from this very district. We do have a couple of holes to fill but they're single digit issues."

Dr. Clark said families should expect delays in bus pick-up and dismissal during the first few weeks back, which is standard as staff and students get used to their new routine.

