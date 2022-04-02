Police: Amber Alert canceled, children and suspect found safe in Illinois

Police said the children have been found safe and unharmed. No additional information has been released.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Update: Police confirm the children have been found safe in Illinois.

The Amber Alert for four boys out of Bardstown has been CANCELED, police said.

According to Bardstown police, Richard Samuel Gray, 32, is suspected of murdering his girlfriend around 5 p.m. Friday and then taking the children who have since been found unharmed in Illinois.

In a recent press release, Bardstown police were dispatched to the house for a welfare check.

When officers entered the house they found the woman dead on the kitchen floor.

A witness told officers, Gray put the four children into the woman's car and left the scene. Police originally reported Gray may have been en route to either St. Louis, Missouri, or Louisville, Kentucky.

The release states Mt. Vernon police officers in Illinois found the suspect and the children unharmed. Gray was taken into custody. He has been charged with murder and unlawful imprisonment.

