LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Over 40 years, the Baptist Health Acute Rehabilitation Unit has served thousands of patients.

A party on September 18 allowed those patients to reunite with their nurses, past and present.

The rehab unit works a lot with stroke victims, focusing on physical therapy and speech therapy. Many of those patients credit their quick recovery to the skilled nursing staff.

“To know they've got the experience to have done something like that for years and years and years, it's comforting. They give me a lot of encouragement and there's times when you're in stroke recovery, you don't have much encouragement. But they gave it to me, and it helps,” Dennis Cayot, a stroke patient, said.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.