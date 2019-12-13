LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Babies at Baptist Health got a special visit from the North Pole.



Santa surprised babies and families in the NICU on December 13.

Nurses created special outfits for the little ones to don during their first visit with the jolly old elf.

RELATED: Affordable, fun youth activities to do throughout Louisville during upcoming winter break

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.