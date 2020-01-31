LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Baptist Health Louisville announced the launch of its own ambulance service for non-emergent, facility-to-facility transfers.

Two new, dedicated ambulances are being used for this service, which is offered to patients transferring from the hospital to skilled nursing and long-term care facilities, as well as rehab centers.

The new ambulances passed inspection with the Kentucky Board of Emergency Medical Services (KBEMS) last week, and were unveiled to the public on Monday.

Baptist Health says the service is expected to create greater efficiency for the discharge process, helping receiving facilities admit patients in a timelier manner and improving patient flow by increasing bed availability at the hospital.

Nineteen new staff members are anticipated to help provide this service. This service is exclusively for non-emergent service from the hospital to local healthcare partners. Community members should always call 911 for emergency medical assistance.

