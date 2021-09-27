Baptist Health breaks ground on new outpatient center

Construction on the new facility is expected to be completed over a two-year period.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Baptist Health officially broke ground on a major outpatient medical center.

Baptist Breckenridge will take over the space that was home to the old Breckinridge Inn building near I-264, and will hold a doctor’s office, ambulatory surgery center, and urgent care.

Baptist Health said the goal is to build a free-standing building where patients can receive care closer where they live. They said it is just one step in their $1 billion plan to make health care more convenient for patients in all communities.

“Health care is a human right. Breaking ground for this new facility is an important milestone both for Baptist Health and for all of the families it will serve from Louisville and the surrounding region,” said Gov. Beshear. “When we invest in greater health care access, we are investing in our future and building a better Kentucky.”

