Baptist Health Louisville hosting free, virtual support group for breast cancer patients

The group will meet every Wednesday to talk about coping strategies and community resources while providing support and encouragement.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Baptist Health Louisville is launching a virtual support group for women who are battling breast cancer.

The Sharing our Stories (SOS) group will meet every Wednesday starting Feb. 3. The group will be a safe place for women who have been diagnosed with stages 0-3 breast cancer within the last 18 months to learn how to manage their side effects and share their stories.

The group will be led by Survivorship Program Coordinator Crystal Labbato DNP, APRN. Labbato will be joined each week by experts and support specialists from Baptist Health and the community.

The group is free to join, but registration is required and the group is limited to 12 members. Visit the events page on Baptist Health's website to register for the group.

Closed captioning, ASL interpreters and telephone-only participation options are available. For further assistance, call the Cancer Resource Center at (502) 928-8792.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.