SHELBYVILLE, Ky. — It’s called the get out of a jail scam. Luckily Citizens Union Bank in Shelbyville had seen it before and knew just what to do.

An elderly woman came into the bank asking to withdraw $30,000 in cash, which immediately alerted bank teller Hilda Plante that something wasn't right.

"It was so weird when I asked a question about if she knew the person on the phone and she said no it was a lawyer,” Plante said.

The elderly woman said a man called her posing as her nephew’s lawyer. He asked her to immediately mail the cash to get him out of jail. He also requested that she didn’t tell his parents

"You don’t send cash. not even to pay a bill,” Plante said. "You've been saving all your life, your money, and you don't want it to disappear just like that."

Plante said she continued asking the woman for more information about why she needed all of that money, and especially in cash. Plante said the woman wasn’t able to be forthcoming about it, which continued to send red flags to Plante. She said she continued to encourage the woman she needed more information from the “lawyer” before agreeing to send any money.

That was when Plante got Michael Campbell, the office branch manager involved. The two of them spent about 30-40 minutes trying to convince the woman not to take out the money, which they said was met with resistance by the woman. Eventually, they said she set aside her skepticism and believed them that she was the victim of a scam.

"She was so happy we were able to help her. She was so thankful and I'm sure she'll remember,” Plante said.

According to Plante, the elderly woman even told them she sees scams all the time on TV, but wasn't ready for the emotional trap of this particular scam. It’s something Campbell said is a social engineering scam. He said scammers will call someone they believe is more vulnerable, such as the elderly, and try to tug at their heart strings by telling them a family member is in trouble.

"When it’s a family member calling saying they're in trouble, everybody's going to want to help them,” Campbell said. "They're scam artists. They sit at home and practice this."

The citizens union bank branch manager says in all of his years of banking, he's seen this scam a number of times. But Campbell said it can happen to anyone, not just the elderly.

"Don’t trust anything that the person is saying on the other end of the phone in these situations,” Campbell said. "If something’s in the back of your head saying it’s not right, you're most likely correct.”

The bank says always call other family members to double check that you’re talking to someone you actually know or talk to your bank about the situation.