CINCINNATI (AP) - The Fifth Third Foundation has made a $1 million donation to help families touched by the shootings at the bank's Cincinnati headquarters last week.

The bank announced Friday it has started the Cincinnati Strong Victims Fund in partnership with the National Center for Victims of Crime. It hopes to match its $1 million gift with donations from community members.

The fund will benefit victims' families and people who suffered physical or psychological trauma when the gunman opened fire the morning of Sept. 6.

Fifth Third Bancorp Chairman Greg Carmichael says over the past week he realized that "people sincerely want to help." Online donors have given almost $5,000 to the fund's GoFundMe page in about five hours.

People can make donations online or at a Fifth Third banking center.

