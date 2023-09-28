Metro Council passes ban on pet sales in Louisville

The legislation still permits local breeders to operate, but requires them to follow new rules, like regular feeding schedules and medical care.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There is now a ban on selling pets in stores in Metro Louisville. Metro Council passed the ban Thursday.

It comes after accusations were leveled against "Puppygram," a corporate pet store, for selling sick animals.

The legislation still permits local breeders to operate, but requires them to follow new rules, like regular feeding schedules and medical care.

Supporters have said the ordinance is to support the welfare of animals.

"There's just too many people, is just aren't doing the right thing," Democrat Councilmember Stuart Benson, Dist. 20, said. "And these animals don't need to suffer. And the customers don't need to be pawns."

However, business owners have expressed concern about the ordinance and how it would put their shops out of business.

"There's a difference between regulating and banning," Republican Councilmember Anthony Piagentini, Dist. 19, said. "It's a ban, and I can't vote for a ban on a certain business type."

According to Louisville Metro Animal Services, four businesses are currently licensed to sell dogs and cats in Louisville.

Another retail chain, Petland, was set to open a shop in Louisville, but have told WHAS11 News they would no longer be opening.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.