LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – It’s a program that combines basketball and life lessons. Balling for a Cause has 15 youngsters shooting for change in Kentuckiana.

These middle school through high school basketball players are looking to assist others kids their age.

“They can grow up and be great people,” Laqaya Gold, 12, said.

“I want them to go to college, just like I'm going to, and I just want them to have a better life,” 9-year-old Jahari Ramsey, 9, explained.

Ramsey’s father was shot and killed in 2015 when Ramsey was just 7 years old. Now he’s teaming up with hip-hop artist Master P to spread the importance of parent involvement and early childhood education.

“I don't want them to go through what my family went through,” he explained.

Balling for a Cause launched in March. Less than two weeks ago, the group met with the Kentucky Department of Education's Interim Commissioner, Dr. Wayne Lewis and talked early parent involvement tips, like teaching accountability and going on educational field trips.

“We just came a long way. Like, a long way. I can't even explain it,” Ramsey explained.

The focus here is to get kids excited about school at a young age, and to make sure parents are just as involved in the learning process. The hope is to get kids on the right path at a young age, with a mentor by their side, to keep children out of trouble as they get older.

“It is a matter of life or death especially for these kids that live in the inner city, there's no doubt about that,” Community Activist Christopher 2X explained.

The team of 15 meet at least once a month, play some basketball and then come up with ways to serve others, like helping the homeless or working with other children. A way to ensure every kids gets a shot at a successful future.

Early Parent Involvement tips include:

- Teach your child right from wrong

- Reading is important

- Physical activity

- Teach your kids accountability

- Encourage a child’s curiosity

- Be kind and firm

- Communication

- Provide support

- Responsibility

- Have a health relationship with your kids

- Frequent playdate

- Educational field trips

