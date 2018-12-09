LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Ballard High School Volleyball team gave a symbol of friendship to the Central volleyball team after a watermelon was passed around at a recent Football game between the two schools.

Central is a predominately African American school.

A video on Twitter shows the Ballard team walking over to the Central team with yellow roses in their hands at Tuesday night’s game.

A photo captured by the Courier-Journal of the watermelon incident sparked the controversy. The Courier-Journal photo shows a group of Ballard students passing around a watermelon during the game. Some on social media have said the use of the watermelon was insensitive while others argue the Ballard students were using the watermelon as a symbol meaning to smash the competition.

The principals of both schools responded to the incident with letters to parents and students stressing the need to be racially sensitive.

