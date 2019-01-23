LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Former Louisville Cardinal and current Miami Dolphins wide receiver Devante Parker went back to his roots to receive a big honor.

Parker had his jersey retired at his former alma mater Ballard High School Tuesday.

Many remember what he did on the field as a Bruin, but Parker was also a force on the basketball court.

As fans watched, Parker took in the special moment.

“It’s a great day. When you’re young you don’t ever think this could actually happen to you and it did. I’m just blessed,” Parker said.

He says high school gave him some of the best memories of his life.

“It’s a big thing for me to just come back here and be able to see what they’re doing now.”

Parker is in his fourth season in the NFL.