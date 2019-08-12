Bald eagles have been making a comeback in Jefferson County and on Saturday, another one made the area her home.

Raptor Rehab released the adult female eagle at the Parklands in eastern Jefferson County.

The eagle was found with severe wing and leg injuries in eastern Louisville in March.

“We've watched this bird for so long and there's been so many hours by our volunteers and our volunteer vet, Missy Jewel has just done a fantastic job with this bird. It was a really unique, amazing feeling to open the door on that crate and let that bird go back to where she's supposed to be,” Dave Dicks, a volunteer, said.

Staff at the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife recommended the Parklands for the release because it has habitat to help the eagle thrive.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.