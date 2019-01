LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A female bald eagle that has been on the mend has now been released back into the wild.

Officials with Raptor Rehabilitation of Kentucky released the bird back into the wild Tuesday morning during a ceremony at the George Rogers Clark home site in Clarksville.

Officials said Bald Eagle 18-372 was healthy enough to be released.

Bald eagles have returned to Kentuckiana and are nesting on the Ohio River islands just upriver from Louisville.