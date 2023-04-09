Authorities seek help in locating missing 12-year-old Elizabethtown girl

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old Elizabethtown girl.
According to Elizabethtown Police, Bailey Sheldon was last seen by her father Friday evening.
Police said Bailey left her home on foot, her destination unknown.
Police did not provide a description on what she may have been wearing.
If you’ve seen her or have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call Elizabethtown Police at (270) 765-4125 or Hardin County CrimeStoppers at (800) 597-8123.
