Bad Breed or Bad Rap: The trouble with pit bull adoptions

Ozzy Gibson is the director of Louisville Metro Animal Services where 80 percent of the dogs taken in are what most people recognize as pit bulls. This breed is the most people don’t want.
“There is really no such thing as a stray dog. They are all abandoned. All of them are abandoned. Everything back there had an owner at some time,” he said.
With that high number of pit bull mixes at the shelter, it could also mean they face the highest rate of euthanasia.
“Since pit bulls are the biggest, largest breeds we pick up, it does appear mathematically they could end up being the highest percentage of the euthanasia,” he said.
Despite the overpopulation, the shelter received a no-kill status for time and space for time for the last two years. Many of the animals at the shelter were either adopted or returned to their owners.
Gibson is credited with that turnaround when he joined Metro Animals Services in 2016.
Pit bulls are often in the headlines, sometimes at the center of violent attacks and those who are bred to fight.
Many believe pit bull attacks are more vicious, deadlier and more dangerous.
“There is no doubt that there is people that want to say that a pit bull is going to do the most damage but since that stereotype is out there when you folks in the media hear there is a bad pit bull bite, everybody flocks to it,” Gibson said. “I can show you vicious bites that you are not even aware of that somebody surrendered to us and it’s not a pit bull.”
In 2018, 838 dog bites were reported to the Department of Public Health and Wellness. Of those 838, 537 of them were categorized by a specific breed.
- 22 – Chihuahuas
- 26 – Beagles
- 32 – Labrador Retrievers
- 65 – German Shepherds
There were 188 by pit bulls – more than three times any other specific breed, only outnumbered by the 251 bites where no breed was listed.
“You can’t get in an animal’s mind to know why it is biting. It may think it is protecting somebody, but I have seen some vicious bites. I saw a Chihuahua almost tear a lady’s finger off,” Gibson said.
Do the numbers tell the story? Not exactly.
According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), the breed “pit bull” doesn’t exist.
It’s a generic term to describe a group of dogs with similar characteristics like “terrier” or “hound” and can include breeds like the American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, American Bully, Staffordshire Bull Terrier and even the American Bulldog.
Without a DNA test and if a dog has specific traits, it’s usually labeled as a “pit bull”.