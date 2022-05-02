UPS donates $10,000 to Backside Learning Center at Churchill Downs

The funds will be used for summer camps and academic support for the children of backside workers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPS has made a big donation to help the kids of backside racetrack workers this summer.

The shipping giant donated $10,000 to the Backside Learning Center at Churchill Downs during a presentation at their Worldport facility on Monday.

Those funds will be used for summer camps and academic support for the worker’s children.

For the last five years, UPS has given the center more than $66,000 and their employees have also volunteered at the facility.

