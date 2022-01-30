Background check delays slowing hiring process for some Louisville workers

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, background checks have slowed leaving some prospective workers wondering when they'll be able to start their new opportunity.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Now hiring signs can be seen all over Metro Louisville and surrounding areas.

Something is slowing the application process and it’s impacting willing workers.

Vaughn Hudson said he applied to GE Appliances last November and has been waiting for an update. Every week, he said he gets the same news, officials telling him his background check hasn’t been processed.

According to Accurate Background, 29% of people said their background checks are taking longer than they did before the COVID-19 pandemic. They believe the pandemic is slowing the process.

Hudson said the wait is frustrating and is eager for the new opportunity.

I would like to see – to hurry up with my background check. Really, there’s not much to it,” he said. “I was just curious as to why it was taking so long. Like I can see a month – but two or three is kind of extreme.”

WHAS11 News reached out to GE Appliances and Julie Wood, senior director of communications, told us historically, background checks take from two to 10 days.

With the pandemic, Wood said they have seen delays with various counties as they process requests.

The company said they made recent changes allowing new hires to start while they wait for their background check to clear.

