LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After weeks of anticipation, the Louisville Zoo is ready to debut their new elephant baby. African elephant Mikki and her one-month-old male calf will make their public debut on September 5.

Mikki gave birth to the calf on August 2, making him just the second elephant born at the Louisville Zoo in its history.

Since then, the pair have been off exhibit, bonding and spending early mornings in the elephant yard before the zoo opens.

Once he goes on exhibit, his time will still be limited as he gets used to it.

Check exhibit times at louisvillezoo.org.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.