LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The newly renovated Norton Children’s neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) is now open and the first infants have moved in.
The unit provides care for infants born prematurely, born with congenital birth defects or childbirth complications. Norton’s NICU is one of the largest in the country and is a Level IV unit, which means they can provide all medical surgical needs of newborns in the region.
The five-phase project to update the NICU space cost $22.1 million. Renovations included areas for family-centered care and feeding preparations. Each room is equipped with comforts for parents as well as incubators and breast pumps.
In addition to care facilities for infants, the renovated space also includes a new welcome center, play area for siblings and a conference room for staff meetings and education purposes.
