(LBF) Flying Axes, which opened in Louisville last year, paired the joy of drinking beer with the visceral thrill of flinging axes at targets.

Now comes coffee and axes.

Jonathan Kane, who owns StoneHouse Coffee Co. on Cedar Street near Lewis and Clark Parkway in Clarksville, is slated to open Battlegrounds ax-throwing venue next to the coffee shop in July. Kane has not finalized an opening date as he is planning the opening around the impending birth of his child.

Kane said he was inspired to pair coffee drinking and ax-throwing after he and his wife spent a few date nights tossing axes at Louisville's Flying Axes on North Clay Street. He quickly fell in love with the concept.

Battlegrounds is locating in a roughly 3,500-square-foot space Kane has built out with three ax-throwing bays that can hold up to eight people each, meaning up to 24 people can participate at one time. He aims to add two more throwing bays within the first six months of operation.

Kane plans to charge $20 per person for an hour of play, and half-hour sessions will be available. He also has added a stage for live music and used reclaimed barn wood to give the space a sharper look.

