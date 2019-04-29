LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – We are mourning the death of the man who put our daylong Kentucky Derby coverage in the 1980s and 1990s on the map.

Former director Jerry Drury Monday in Louisville.

Drury was the director and producer of our Kentucky Derby coverage, which at one point last 14 hours. He started working here in 1970.

In one photo you can see him with Secretariat in the early 1980s.

Jerry Drury (l) with 1973 Triple Crown winner Secretariat.

WHAS-TV

He crafted the look of our coverage, from the music selection to the fascinating Derby history tidbits he would unearth every year.

He won dozens of awards and worked with the greats like Cawood Ledford of WHAS and Jim McKay of ABC. McKay would also be in our TV compound during Derby week.

Drury was the captain of the ship on Derby day. He wrote the scripts then directed the look down to the second. His first derby was 1980 and his last one, 2000, when ABC sports broadcast its final Derby.

Jerry Drury (r) and his Spencer Drury

Drury Family

We all knew him as ‘Ol Dru because he called himself that. The Harrodsburg native died at the age of 72.

In our minds, he left us an amazing legacy, in director's terms, he'll never “fade to black.”

►Contact reporter Doug Proffitt at dproffitt@whas11.com. Follow him on Twitter (@WHAS11Doug) and Facebook.