Avian flu detected in wild birds in Jefferson County, first time since May

Officials say the current outbreak is having significant impacts on wild birds and can even devastate commercial and backyard flocks.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Avian influenza has been detected in some of Jefferson County's waterfowl, this is the first time the virus has been detected in wild birds in Kentucky since May.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Veterinary Services Laboratories confirmed the presence of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in two different waterfowl species at an undisclosed neighborhood pond on Oct. 5.

Waterfowls can include ducks, geese or swan.

Just earlier this month, the avian flu was detected in domestic, backyard flocks in Fayette and Logan Counties.

"While the disease is circulating in Kentucky it is important to limit contact between domestic and wild birds to minimize the risk of disease transmission,” said Dr. Christine Casey, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife State Wildlife Veterinarian.

Officials say the risk to human health posed by HPAI in wild birds and domestic poultry is low. Meat or eggs harvested from wild or domestic birds does not present a food safety risk either when handled and cooked properly.

To help limit the spread of the disease among wild birds, Kentucky officials are asking that people avoid contact with birds and their droppings at home and outdoor spaces like parks and ponds.

The state is also asking that Kentuckians report observations of sick or dead wild birds directly to Kentucky's Fish and Wildlife Department using an online form.

