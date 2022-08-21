Kansas family on the road to recovery six weeks after suffering injuries in downtown Louisville crash

The road to recovery continues for the Jones family after a July 5 crash in downtown Louisville. For Amy and Ava, it meant weeks of surgeries and rehabbing injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In a matter of seconds, things can change.

It is something the Jones family has been forced to navigate.

Hunter Jones was the only member of the family still at their home in Kansas while the rest of his family – his parents and two younger siblings took a trip to Louisville in July.

“They’re not gonna be the same, nothing’s gonna be the same,” Hunter said. “You never expect it to happen to you. I just know complete shock.”

His sister Ava and mother Amy were left fighting for their lives in the ICU at UofL Hospital. His father was there too but died from his injuries just days after the crash.

“You know, my dad, I thought – man, I thought that dude was invincible,” Hunter said.

Ava and Amy were hospitalized for six weeks but returned home on Thursday. The pair took a flight from the hospital to Kansas.

“They kind of surprised us. You know I was almost crying,” Hunter explained.

Finally, they were home, but not yet fully recovered.

"It was, it was amazing. You know, seeing the ambulance pull up, and my mom and sister get out,” he said. “With mom, she’s still not able to do much at all. I mean, we’re having to pick her up in and out of bed and take her to the bathroom and she literally can’t do anything by herself.”

For Ava, she’s forced to relearn the game she loves. A Division I commit for Iowa, the crash put her college hopes in jeopardy. That was until recently, when the family received another surprise.

“The Iowa coaches, and they assured us that no matter what happens, she'll have school, and everything taken care of, and she won't have to worry about it. So that was just an amazing feeling.”

As one chapter closes along the Jones family’s road to recovery, another begins.

“It’s going to be a long haul.”

They are taking it one step and one shot at a time.

►Contact reporter Connor Steffen at csteffen@whas11.com or on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.