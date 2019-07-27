LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Kentucky State Police say they found $4,000 worth of drugs and $5,000 in cash during a search on Webbmont Circle in Shelby County.

Troopers say they found about two pounds of marijuana, an ounce of what they say they believe is ecstasy with an estimated street value of $3,000 along with 40 strips of LSD worth $1,000.

Officials say three guns were also found, one believed to be stolen.

KSP says the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office helped in the search.

