LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Louisville man.

Michael W. Dedmon, 56, was last seen in the Fern Creek Area of Louisville, near Bala Court.

Dedmon is described as a white male, about 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighing around 185-pounds.

Authorities did not have a description of his clothing.

They believe Dedmon may be possibly driving a red 2013 Toyota Tacoma.

If you have seen him or other information, you are asked to call 911.

