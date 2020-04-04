LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Louisville man.
Michael W. Dedmon, 56, was last seen in the Fern Creek Area of Louisville, near Bala Court.
Dedmon is described as a white male, about 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighing around 185-pounds.
Authorities did not have a description of his clothing.
They believe Dedmon may be possibly driving a red 2013 Toyota Tacoma.
If you have seen him or other information, you are asked to call 911.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.