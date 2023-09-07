LMPD searching for missing 79-year-old woman who may be in the area of Bardstown Road near I-264

Carolyn Davenport's family fears for her mental health and believes she may be "lost and disoriented," authorities said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) have issued a Golden Alert for a missing 79-year-old woman last seen in the Metro.

Police said Carolyn Davenport was last seen walking in the 2000 block of Newburg Road on Sept. 6, and she may be in the area of Bardstown Road near I-264.

She was last seen wearing a gray baseball cap, tan t-shirt, blue jeans and snake skin cowboy boots.

Her family fears for her mental health and believes she may be "lost and disoriented," authorities said.

Anyone with information or who sees Davenport is asked to contact LMPD at 574-LMPD (5673).

