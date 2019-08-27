LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A LensAlert has been issued for a 62-year-old man last seen in Jeffersontown.

Officials say David Yates was last seen on Aug. 22 near Arbor Pointe Drive and Park Laureate Drive.

Yates is believed to have a mental health issue, currently not medicated and is intellectually disabled.

Police believe he may be headed to Washington D.C. via a Greyhound bus.

Yates is described as a white male with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and dirty looking tan shorts.

If you have any information, please call 911 or your local authorities.

