HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Authorities say a second suspect involved in a police chase in Harrison County, Indiana has died.

Brandon Lewis, 31, died from injuries sustained after he was shot by police during a Feb. 16 incident on State Road 135 and Highway 62 in Corydon.

Police said the officer-involved shooting stemmed from stolen SUV in Breckenridge County, Kentucky. Sheriff’s deputies and officers with the Irvington Police pursued the vehicle across the bridge into Harrison County. The vehicle was stopped using stop sticks.

Police say both suspects were armed. At some point during the incident, one of the suspects fired shots and officers returned fire.

Alisha Lewis, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene.

