Authorities release new area of interest in Crystal Rogers case

The FBI is asking the public what they remember on the morning of July 4, 2015 in the area of Poplar Flats Road and Farmaway Drive.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The FBI has released a possible area of interest related to the disappearance of missing Bardstown woman, Crystal Rogers.

Rogers has been missing for five years and authorities are focusing on an area of Poplar Flats Road and Farmaway Drive.

Based on information the FBI said they received, they want people to remember where they were or if they recalled anything out of the ordinary on the morning of July 4, 2015.

They are urging the public to share information if they were in that area at that time. The FBI said even if you don’t believe the information is relevant to still contact them from that time period.

Rogers was reportedly last seen by her boyfriend Brooks Houck, the only person named a suspect Rogers' case.

If you have any information that can help solve the case of Crystal Rogers, you are asked to call 1-800-225-5324.

For more information on the case, visit the Crystal Rogers Task Force website.

