LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 33-year-old man.

Gary Knott was last seen in the 2000 block of Kendall Avenue in Shively.

Authorities say Knott requires medication.

He’s described as a white male, 5-feet-11-inches tall and 165-pounds.

Knott was last seen wearing a black jacket, black hoodie with Champion written in white, charcoal gray sweats and green Nike sneakers.

He is also known to frequent Louisville Manor.

If you’ve seen him, call 911 or Shively Police at (502) 448-6181.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.