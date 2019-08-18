LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was an incident that went viral Saturday night – rumors of an active shooter at the Kentucky State Fair that turned out to be false.

However, Kentucky State Police say they are investigating a separate incident after a juvenile fired a single gunshot into the air. No injuries were reported.

Officials with Kentucky State Police released a statement Sunday afternoon detailing the incident.

They say they experienced a “heightened level of activity” at the fairgrounds when large groups of juveniles “were congregating and setting off firecrackers in different locations.”

That’s when several individuals reported that there may have been a “shooter” at that location.

RELATED: Police says claims of shooting at State Fair are false

RELATED: Have fun but stay safe: What advice KSP has to make your day at the fair a smooth one

RELATED: Kicking off the fun at the KY State Fair!

RELATED: Kentucky State Fair Guide: Parking, tickets, security, and more

The incident caused a short panic and led to many calls to the WHAS11 Newsroom from concerned fair-goers.

Police stress there was no active shooter at the fairgrounds and say there are no perceived threats to the public or those attending the Kentucky State Fair.

The Kentucky State Fair opened on Thursday and runs through Aug. 25.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.