Authorities identify man killed in Oldham County single-vehicle crash

CRESTWOOD, Ky. — Oldham County authorities are investigating a crash that left a person dead Saturday evening.

Police responded to the 10400 block of Highway 329 around 5:30 p.m. after a report of the crash involving one vehicle.

According to police, 31-year-old Andres Parra Delin’s pickup veered off the roadway, struck a tree and flipped down an embankment.

Investigators said he was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

