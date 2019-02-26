LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police have identified a Kentucky woman who died when a semitrailer plunged off a bridge and into an icy Wisconsin lake.

The Department of Transportation said 24-year-old Devenna Patterson from Elizabethtown was a passenger in that semitruck.

Authorities say the semi went off a bridge on Interstate 90 and fell nearly 100-feet before crashing into Mirror Lake.

The also killed the truck’s driver, 39-year-old Timothy Green from Elizabethtown.