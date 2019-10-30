NEW ALBANY, Ind. — NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WHAS11) – Authorities have identified a woman’s body recovered from the Ohio River.

Shanaira Selden, 25, body was recovered from the river around 5 p.m. Sunday after initial reports of a body floating upstream near Silver Creek.

Officials say the cause of death is pending additional testing and toxicology results.

