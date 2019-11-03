BARREN COUNTY, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Authorities have identified a woman found dead in Mammoth Cave National Park Monday.

Police say the woman is 23-year-old Mariah Amber Decru of Park City.

Officials are trying to determine the cause of her death.

Her body was found at the Zion Hill Cemetery near Park City Road which is inside the park.

Both the National Park Service and the Louisville FBI are currently investigating.

"Nothing is being affected that this point, we just have staff out and are investigating what is going on. Tours are still operating in the Visitor's Center and the park is still open," Molly Schroer said.



Park officials are not saying whether they believe any criminal activity was involved.

