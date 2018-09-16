LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A boy’s body has been recovered, a week after his body was swept away in floodwaters in Rowan County.

The Rowan County coroner told WHAS11 News that Bryce Combs’ body was found not too far from Triplett Creek, just west of Morehead.

Combs was reported missing Sept. 9.

Search crews spent the entire week looking for the 9-year-old.

A volunteer with a search group found Bryce’s body after the water near the creek receded.

His mother released a statement thanking those who searched for her son.

© 2018 WHAS-TV